MUSKOKA, ON-The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is advising residents to be aware and careful if they plan on going to the beach.

Medical Officer of Health with the SMDHU Dr. Charles Gardner recommends that anytime people outdoors, when they can’t physically distance, they should be using a mask.

If you plan on taking a day to go to the beach, make sure to physically distance yourself from others and remain within your own social circle, so as not to expose yourself and others.

Gardner took it a step further and said that if you feel the beach is too crowded with people, don’t go.

When asked if the warmer summer weather would encourage people to expose themselves more, Gardner said that is a concern.

He noted that even though there may be fatigue with all of the controls and safety precautions in place, the risk is still present, and the warm weather is not going to protect people from contracting the virus.