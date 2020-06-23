Huntsville is providing alternative ways to celebrate July 1st.

The town cancelled Canada Day celebrations for 2020 – including its fireworks display back on May 27th, to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

You’re asked to keep an eye on the Muskoka Fire Danger rating regarding the use of private bonfires and fireworks.

As an alternative, residents are encouraged to celebrate virtually from coast to coast with Canadian Heritage.

Details on the virtual celebration can be found below:

If you do plan on socializing with family and friends, the town asks you to follow recommended best health practices from Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

Residents and visitors are asked to continue maintaining a physical distance of 2 metres – while socializing with no more than 10 people who are not part of your household or social circle.

The Ministry of Health has more on the importance of creating a social circle during COVID-19.

For a full list of up-to-date information on Town services, support and resources during COVID-19 visit online at huntsville.ca/covid19.