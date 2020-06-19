Conditions are favourable for a thunderstorm. (photo via Pexels.com)

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Bracebridge and Port Carling.

The notice is in effect for this afternoon and is expected to continue through this evening.

The weather agency says conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and torrential rain.

Hazards include localized rainfall accumulations of 50-75 mm, isolated hail that could be up to a quarter size, isolated wind gusts of up to 90km/hr and isolated funnel clouds are also possible.

The type of funnel clouds possible are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms.

This weak rotation usually is not a danger near the ground, however, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

For more details, check weather updates with Environment Canada.