Ontario has added another 184 new cases of COVID-19, once again keeping the number under 200 for the third day in a row. The province’s total is now at 32,554.

Another 11 people have died from the virus, bringing the number of people who passed away to 2,538. There are 413 people in hospital being treated, with 90 in Intensive Care and 70 patients on ventilators.

The recovery rate remains at 84.3-percent.

Ministry of Health data shows there were 21,724 tests completed in the past 24 hours.