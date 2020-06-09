BRACEBRIDGE, ON-Transit in Bracebridge is going to change during the Liddard Street culvert replacement temporarily.

The Town is advising residents that during the work on Thursday, three bus routes are going to be altered.

The 330 bus which stops at Aubrey Street will be temporarily closed, but residents will be able to take the new temporary 330b bus stop that will pick up people at Aubrey St.

The 340 bus that stops at Liddard Street will also temporarily close, but residents can take the 341 at McDonald Street as an alternative.

For more information about this temporary change, visit the Town of Bracebridge site here.