HUNTSVILLE, ON-The Huntsville OPP is asking for public assistance in finding a missing person.

The person described by the police is a 77-year-old Asian woman named Guixia Xiao, who is 5’2”, has grey hair, blue shirt, running shoes, and possibly carrying a basket.

She was last seen on June 5th at 1:30 p.m. on Highway 141 near Utterson.

If you have had any contact with Xiao or have any info about her whereabouts, contact the police at 1-888-310-1122.