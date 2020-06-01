Premier Doug Ford will ask MPPs to extend the state of emergency for another 28 days. If the motion passes the public health restrictions will remain in effect until June 30th.

Ford says the government needs the ability to make decisions quickly and the emergency orders allow it to react to any situation.

The state of emergency was declared on March 17th and was set to expire on June 2nd. Ford says he doesn’t know what will happen four weeks down the road and whether it will be extended again, “It all depends on the situation we are facing. If we are seeing the numbers going in the right direction then we will make the decision then.”

The motion will be presented on Tuesday, June 2nd.