BRACEBRIDGE, ON-The OPP is asking the publics’ help in identifying a suspect.

Police posted last night that they are looking for a man who is 5’9”, 180lbs, has a full beard, tattoos, wearing a Chicago Blackhawks hat, white t-shirt, and shorts.

He was last seen in the downtown Bracebridge area at around 4:30 p.m. on May 26th.

OPP warn that if you spot this person, to not engage him.

If you have any information, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.