HUNTSVILLE, ON-The Huntsville OPP has charged a man with impaired driving after he lost control of his truck.

On April 23rd, an officer was watching a truck on that was taking the Southbound off-ramp on Highway 11 when the driver lost control and came to a stop. The driver then took off again in his truck towards Ravenscliffe Rd. in a way that concerned the nearby officer.

After conducting an investigation when the officer pulling the truck over, the 40-year-old man was charged with driving impaired by alcohol and failing to comply with a breath analysis.

As a result, the accused had his license suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded.

He is set to appear in court on July 8th.