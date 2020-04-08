MUSKOKA, ON-The local health unit (SMDHU) has confirmed two more COVID-19 cases in Muskoka.

The cases include two Gravenhurst women who are both in their 60’s and are self-isolating after one had travelled to an undisclosed location and the other who contracted the virus through the community.

These most recent cases have brought the total in the Simcoe Muskoka region to 99, with 12 of those in the District of Muskoka.

