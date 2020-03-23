Premier Doug Ford made the announcement this afternoon and says the list of businesses that must close will be released tomorrow.

Those businesses will have to close on Wednesday, March 23, 2020.

Ford says the decision was not taken lightly but he said in order to flatten the curve of the spread of COVID-19 it is essential that we stay at home.

He reinforced that Ontario will not lose the battle against COVID-19 but for the health and safety of every Ontarian practice physical distancing. He says in a call with provincial police chiefs, he was told stories of snowboards and travellers coming home going directly to the grocery store.

Ford pleaded with anyone returning to Ontario to go straight home, do not go to the grocery store, go home and stay there for 14 days.

Ford says there will be a financial aid package for businesses forced to close on Wednesday.