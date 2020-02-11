MUSKOKA, ON-The Major Muskoka Midget Bears are ready to bounce back after their recent loss against Collingwood.

This past weekend the Bears played against the Blackhawks and lost both of their games. If they lose one more, they are out of the playoffs.

Head Coach Barry Hammond noted they played against a tough team with a good goalie but guarantees a win next game.

“We are by no means done, I believe in our players and what they can accomplish. Win a shift, win a period, win a game, and come back, I feel confident that we can do it,” said Hammond.

The Bears are set to play the Blackhawks this Saturday at 4:45 p.m. at the Bracebridge Memorial Arena.