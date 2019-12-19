Master Site Concept for Bracebridge's planned Multi-Use Community Centre. December 19, 2019. (Submitted by the Town of Bracebridge)

BRACEBRIDGE, ON – The new community centre planned in Bracebridge is starting to take shape as a site has been chosen.

Councillors were unanimous at yesterday’s meeting to give the green light to the Master Site Concept for the town’s planned Multi-Use Community Centre (MUCC).

The new facility is set to be constructed on a plot of land off of Salmon Avenue. The MUCC will have a single pad arena, with land set aside for a second, public library, fieldhouse, community hall, outdoor playground and concessions.

“This is another important step forward in making this project a reality,” Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith said. “While there is still much to be done, I am confident that we are getting ever closer to the finish line on a project that will be transformative for our community and all of Muskoka.”

The schematic was created by Jaunkalns Miller Architects which will be used to develop the final design.

Bracebridge officials said the new centre will provide an “unprecedented” opportunity to expand the town’s inclusive and accessible recreation, culture and community service programs.

Bracebridge submitted an application for funding under the Community, Culture and Recreation Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

If accepted, the town will get almost $36 million from the provincial and federal government and almost $50 million project expenses.