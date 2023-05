An 82-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after an SUV and mobility scooter collided in Gravenhurst.

According to a tweet from the Ontario Provincial Police, it happened around 10 a.m. Friday.

Eastbound Winewood Ave. will be closed at Muskoka Rd. N. for “several hours,” according to the post, while police are on the scene investigating.

Police are asking witnesses to call the Bracebridge detachment at 1-888-310-1122 if they saw the crash.