With $30,000 now available through Gravenhurst’s Terence Haight Financial Assistance Program, nine organizations were approved for funding.

The organizations were approved for funding by Gravenhurst council during its March 21 meeting:

Gravenhurst Royal Canadian Legion will get $6,500 to make health and safety improvements at the legion on 290 Veterans Way

Gravenhurst Against Poverty will receive $5,000 to support its transportation program

Timber Beast Productions will receive $5,000 to support three future show productions

Gravenhurst High School’s Gryphtech Robotics Club is getting $4,241 to purchase parts and materials so they can participate in the First Canada Robotics Competition

YWCA Muskoka was approved for $3,000 to support its Girlz Unplugged program at Gravenhurst Public School and K.P. Manson Public School

Muskoka Beechgrove Public School will get a cheque for $2,224 to purchase a bike rack

RYDE Community Centre will benefit from an extra $2,000 to buy six barbeques for outdoor events

Gravenhurst Ladies Legion Auxiliary was approved for $1,321 to replace the refrigerator in the kitchen at the legion on 290 Veterans Way

Safe Quiet Lakes is getting $700 to help distribute educational material

Previously, $25,000 was distributed yearly through the program. However, in April 2022, council agreed to add an extra $5,000.

The program was established in 2014 after businessman Terence Haight passed away and gave $1 million to the Town of Gravenhurst. Since then, Rob Rosilius, manager of revenue and deputy treasurer, writes in a report to council that over $200,000 has been distributed to organizations that directly serve Gravenhurst.

According to town officials, the program was established as a way for the town to provide assistance to community groups and organizations in Gravenhurst looking to better support the community.