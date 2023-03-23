Listen Live
FeaturedNews

Gravenhurst council names 2023 Terence Haight Financial Assistance program recipients

By Mathew Reisler
James Bowler
Photo credit: Vista Radio Ltd.

With $30,000 now available through Gravenhurst’s Terence Haight Financial Assistance Program, nine organizations were approved for funding.

The organizations were approved for funding by Gravenhurst council during its March 21 meeting:

  • Gravenhurst Royal Canadian Legion will get $6,500 to make health and safety improvements at the legion on 290 Veterans Way 
  • Gravenhurst Against Poverty will receive $5,000 to support its transportation program
  • Timber Beast Productions will receive $5,000 to support three future show productions
  • Gravenhurst High School’s Gryphtech Robotics Club is getting $4,241 to purchase parts and materials so they can participate in the First Canada Robotics Competition
  • YWCA Muskoka was approved for $3,000 to support its Girlz Unplugged program at Gravenhurst Public School and K.P. Manson Public School
  • Muskoka Beechgrove Public School will get a cheque for $2,224 to purchase a bike rack
  • RYDE Community Centre will benefit from an extra $2,000 to buy six barbeques for outdoor events
  • Gravenhurst Ladies Legion Auxiliary was approved for $1,321 to replace the refrigerator in the kitchen at the legion on 290 Veterans Way 
  • Safe Quiet Lakes is getting $700 to help distribute educational material

Previously, $25,000 was distributed yearly through the program. However, in April 2022, council agreed to add an extra $5,000.

The program was established in 2014 after businessman Terence Haight passed away and gave $1 million to the Town of Gravenhurst. Since then, Rob Rosilius, manager of revenue and deputy treasurer, writes in a report to council that over $200,000 has been distributed to organizations that directly serve Gravenhurst.

According to town officials, the program was established as a way for the town to provide assistance to community groups and organizations in Gravenhurst looking to better support the community.

