Police say a man in his mid-twenties stole a valuable tool during the Gravenhurst Winter Carnival.

According to Provincial Constable Samantha Bigley, it happened on Feb. 14, just before 9 a.m. The man is described as having a medium build and wearing a black hoodie and walking two grey dogs at the time he is believed to have stolen the tool.

Bigley explains a volunteer was preparing an area of Gull Lake for the Carnival’s polar dip. They left their vehicle for a moment and that’s when she says the suspect took the Dewalt drill with a custom bit. The tool is valued at $800.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Bracebridge OPP at 888-310-1122 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.