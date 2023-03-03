Effective immediately, the snowmobile bridge crossing the Muskoka River near 154 Beaumont Dr. and 147 Santa’s Village Rd. has been closed.

“In consultation with a structural engineer, the bridge has been deemed unsafe due to stresses on the structure due to listing and the coupling system and the lanyards utilized to secure the bridge being compromised,” the town says in a media release. “Due to these conditions, the structural integrity of the bridge is a concern.”

They add the snowmobile clubs in the area have been notified and the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs’ trail guide will be updated to reflect the change.

While the bridge is closed for the immediate future, town officials say they will monitor conditions and update the situation when necessary.