Bracebridge’s Collin Cameron was the highlight of a five-medal day for Team Canada on the first day of the Para-Nordic World Cup in Utah.

The 34-year-old won his sixth World Cup race on Wednesday in the men’s classic sprint event. It’s Cameron’s third sprint victory of the season.

“It’s an amazing feeling to come here and win on day one,” said Cameron. “To share the podium with Derek (Zaplotinsky) is the greatest. He’s been working towards this for so long and it was amazing to see him cross the line in third, and finally nab his first-ever podium. I’m so proud of that guy today.”

Cameron’s time at the World Cup comes just over a month after he won a gold and two silvers at the 2023 World Para-Nordic Skiing Championships in Östersund, Sweden