An inmate at the Beaver Creek Institution in Gravenhurst has died after a “serious assault.”

Officials with Correctional Service Canada say Leslie Ma died on Dec. 18 while in custody at the prison.

According to the officials, Ma was serving a sentence of over nine years for possession of a schedule two substance for the purpose of trafficking. It started on March 12, 2018.

The inmate’s next of kin has been notified.

An investigation into the cause of the death is ongoing.