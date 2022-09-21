Huntsville’s Canada Summit Centre has two new public art installations.

After selling their cottage in 2021, local residents Bill and Donna Jensen donated a tapestry and statue to the town, which was recently approved by the town to display.

“We decided to donate our treasures to the Town of Huntsville so that they could stay in the environment for which they were created and so that as many people as possible could learn to appreciate the artists who created them,” says Bill and Donna Jensen in a statement. “We are thrilled that we can provide the community of Huntsville with a legacy that celebrates local artists.”

Marni Martin’s “Muskoka Landscape” depicts a river scene, while “Owl on the Prowl” by the late Brenda Wainman-Goulet, features an owl in a tree.

Both are on display at the Active Living Centre at the Canada Summit Centre, and the town invites people to view the art during operating hours.