An air rescue took place at Algonquin Park Sunday.

A Royal Canadian Air Force CH-146 Griffon helicopter was deployed from 8 Wing Trenton. It was used to evacuate an “ill camper” from the park and transport them to the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital.

In a video posted by the Trenton Joint Rescue Coordination Centre on social media, it shows the helicopter approaching an island in the park. It stops and hovers over an opening in the trees where the camper is then lifted to safety by a member of the 424 Squadron.

The video ends with the chopper landing at the Huntsville hospital.