- Advertisement -

Don’t be surprised if you see 683 as the area code for a local call in the coming days.

On Saturday, June 18, the new area code is being introduced to the region that is currently served by the area codes 249 and 705.

The Telecommunication Alliance says the introduction of the new area code is in response to the increasing demand for phone numbers in the region, ensuring residents and businesses continue to have enough numbers to meet demand well into the future.

“The new area code will be introduced gradually starting on June 18,” says Kelly T. Walsh, Program Manager of the Canadian Numbering Administrator. “After this date, consumers and businesses requesting a new phone number may receive one with the new area code.”

- Advertisement -

The alliance says existing numbers keep the same area code and local calling areas remain the same with all local calls continuing to require 10 digits (area code + local number).

It says special numbers such as 211, 311, 411, 611 and 911 will still be dialled using only three digits and business customers using communications systems that restrict long-distance calling will need to add 683 as a local area code.