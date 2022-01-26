A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital.

The hospital declared the outbreak late Wednesday (Jan. 26) in consultation with the local health unit after four patients and one staff member on a medical inpatient unit tested positive for the virus.

The hospital says COVID-positive patients along with high-risk contact patients have been placed in isolation and only those patients at SMMH are not permitted to have visitors.

Officials add further outbreak management protocols continue, including enhanced cleaning practices and COVID-19 testing, in line with public health direction.