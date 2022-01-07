There are currently 10 active cases among residents with two cases considered resolved. Residents who have tested positive are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms like a runny nose, sore throat, or nasal congestion. All 155 residents are currently isolating in their rooms.

In staff there are 13 active cases while 10 staff cases are considered resolved by the District of Muskoka. Those resolved cases mean the employees have completed a ten-day isolation period or further PCR testing returned a negative result.

The thirteen staff members are isolating at home.

PCR testing of all residents is underway and officials say it will be done by Saturday. On top of that, daily rapid testing is being done on all staff and essential caregivers that enter the home.

Additional staff has been deployed on a voluntary basis by the district to help at the home where needed.

The home was placed in an outbreak last Friday.

The Pines will remain in an outbreak until further notice.