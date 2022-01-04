Another five staff members and three residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at The Pines Long Term Care Home in Bracebridge.

On Friday, the home was placed in outbreak status by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit after five staff members tested positive for the virus. Those staffers, along with those that subsequently tested positive, are now isolating at home, according to officials with the District of Muskoka.

The residents that tested positive are asymptomatic, according to officials.

“At this time, staff members are awaiting results, and it is prudent to assume there will be more positive staff member cases,” the officials go on to say.

PCR testing at the home started Monday and will be finished Tuesday. All 155 residents at The Pines are isolating in their rooms and will have to submit to daily rapid testing, all with all staff members and essential caregivers.

The district has also redeployed workers on a volunteer basis to help at The Pines. “These staff will be assisting with portering residents, monitoring hallways, and checking in on residents during meal times, which will allow the Pines staff to focus on providing personal care and direct support to residents,” officials say.