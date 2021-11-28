A boil water advisory is currently in effect for all Gravenhurst residents on the municipal water system.

Officials with the District of Muskoka say they responded to a low fluoride monitoring alarm at the Gravenhurst Water Treatment Plant on Saturday, November 27th.

“Immediate action was taken to confirm if all treatment processes were functioning as they should,” officials say. “On inspection, staff resolved the cause of the alarm, but identified a fluoride container that was not properly labelled.”

The water supply was shut off “out of an abundance of caution” to check for potential chemical contamination and a “do not use” water order was issued Saturday morning. Once testing finished in the early afternoon, officials found no contamination and the “do not use” water advisory was replaced by a boil water advisory.

District officials say it will remain in place until Tuesday, adding “bacterial testing is a standard procedure required after a water system is shut down.”