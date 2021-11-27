The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has removed the do not use order and has put a boil water advisory in place for Gravenhurst residents.

Testing confirmed there was no chemical contamination of the town’s water system.

The boil water advisory will stay in place until a bacterial test is done. Officials with the District of Muskoka estimate the advisory will be in place until “at least” midday Tuesday.

“A bacterial test is a standard procedure required after a water system is depressurized to ensure no bacteria has been drawn into the system,” health officials explain.

So far, the health unit has not received any reports of health issues related to Saturday’s water issues. However, any residents who did consume tap water today are advised to monitor for any symptoms and get medical help if needed.

Free cases of bottled water will be handed out at the Canadian Tire at 431 Talisman Road at the entrance to the auto centre until 6 PM on Saturday. Volunteers will return at 9 AM Sunday. Katalyst Brewing Company is Bracebridge in also offering free refills. They’re located at 13D Taylor Road.