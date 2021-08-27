All mass immunization clinics but one have been closed by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU).

Back in July, the health unit set August 27th as the day they would close its mass immunization clinics. The only one still open is the walk-in at 29 Sperling Drive in Barrie. It’s due to close at the end of September.

To replace the mass clinics, pop-ups have been scheduled throughout SMDHU’s medical region. The next ones in Muskoka are on September 2nd in Gravenhurst. They will be open from 2 to 7 PM at Kinsmen Park, Gull Lake Rotary Park and at the Muskoka Wharf. On September 4th, COVID-19 vaccines will be available at the Bracebridge Farmers’ Market from 8:30 AM until 1 PM. From 11 AM to 3 PM, Rivermill Park in Huntsville will serve as the backdrop for a pop-up clinic.

No pop-up clinics are scheduled in Muskoka past September 4th.

Health officials say vaccines will also be made available from some healthcare providers and at local pharmacies.

As of Friday morning, 74.3-percent of Muskoka residents are fully vaccinated, while 81.1-percent have gotten at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. In neighbouring Simcoe County, 72.9-percent have received two doses, while 80.6-percent have gotten one shot.

“We want to recognize the approximately 550 individuals who collectively volunteered more than 27,500 volunteer hours to support the COVID-19 vaccine clinic operations throughout Simcoe-Muskoka between March and August,” a tweet from SMDHU that was sent out Friday reads. “Thank you!”

