The local health unit is starting to wind down COVID-19 operations as the region continues to see dropping case counts and rising vaccine uptake.

As of Tuesday, 78 percent of Muskoka residents have had their first dose and 62.4 percent are fully vaccinated.

As a result, the health unit is now actively planning with its partners for the closure of our mass immunization clinics by late August.

Individuals with appointments booked after Aug. 27 will be notified and encouraged to move up their appointments or attend a walk-in clinic.

And in light of the wind-down of mass immunization clinics and the low incidence of cases, officials are also planning for the reduction in casual staff who were hired on contract to assist with COVID-19 immunization, case and contact management, and outbreak response.

“I want to take this opportunity to publicly recognize all our employees; those who have been with us for a long time and those who joined us specifically to help with the COVID-19 response,” said the region’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Charles Gardner. “I applaud their dedication and tremendous contributions in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, and to helping the people of Simcoe Muskoka to be safe and healthy throughout this unprecedented health crisis.”