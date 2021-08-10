UPDATE: Potentially armed man in Tiny Township found by OPP
Photo credit: @OPP_HSD on Twitter
The Southern Georgian Bay OPP has found a “dangerous” man that was potentially armed with a compound bow.
Constable David Hobson says he was found shortly after 3 PM Tuesday.
The police were searching for him in the area around Nicole Boulevard, Tiny Beaches Road South and Concession 4 in Tiny Township, which is where Hobson says the man was found.
The search began after police were called a residence in the township about an injury. The call came in just before 7:30 AM on August 10th.
An investigation into what happened is ongoing.