It’s now safe to swim at Bowyer’s Beach in Bracebridge and Gull Lake Rotary Park Beach in Gravenhurst.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has lifted the swimming advisories on those beaches, but three remain in Muskoka:

Muskoka Bay Park in Gravenhurst

Port Sydney Beach in Huntsville

Hanna Park Beach in Muskoka Lakes

None of those beaches are being closed, but with an advisory in place, it means you risk developing minor skin, eye, ear, nose or throat infections or stomach illness if you decide to go for a swim.

The water is tested in Muskoka by officials with SMDHU between June and Labour Day long weekend. They’re looking for elevated levels of E. coli, which officials say could develop after heavy rainfall, lots of swimmers, or shallow water. Officials add that water quality can change day to day or even by the hour.

Even if a swimming advisory isn’t in place, SMDHU officials don’t recommend going for a swim after heavy rainfall two days before. “Heavy rains can wash bacteria, chemicals and even garbage into the water, which may be a risk to your health,” they say.