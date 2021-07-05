Ontario is reporting 170 new cases of COVID-19. This is the lowest daily case count the province has seen since September 9th.

Sadly, one person has died in the last 24-hours.

Test positivity continues to decline and now sits at 1.3-percent. There were 233 recoveries over the last day with the resolved rate at 98-percent.

Almost 145,000 vaccines were given Sunday.

Beginning Monday, youth from 12 to 17 can get an accelerated shot of the Pfizer vaccine. Pfizer is the only shot approved for teens.

This week the federal government is expected to receive 3.7 million vaccines, with the lion’s share being Moderna.