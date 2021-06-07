Step One of Ontario’s Roadmap to Reopen will begin at 12:01 am Friday, June 11th.

That means you will be able to beat the heat on a patio, gather outside with up to 10 friends, shop at a local store at a 15-percent capacity limit, or work out with a group of 10 people outside. Camping will also be allowed and day camps can open with COVID-19 safety measures in place.

Ontario’s high vaccination rate and declining new COVID-19 daily cases as well as less people in hospitals are being credited for the decision to reopen early.

“Thanks to the ongoing success of Team Ontario’s vaccine rollout and the ongoing improvements in public health trends, we are able to enter step one of the Roadmap and begin to safely and cautiously lift restrictions,” said Premier Doug Ford. “The only reason we’re able to do so is because of the enormous sacrifices made by individuals, families, and communities across Ontario. As we begin to enjoy the benefits of the first step in our roadmap like meeting friends on a patio or visiting your favourite local store, please do so safely by continuing to follow all public health guidelines.”

The following is what is included in Step One of the reopening of Ontario:

• Outdoor social gatherings and organized public events with up to 10 people;

• Outdoor religious services, rites, or ceremonies, including wedding services and funeral

services, capped at the number of people that can maintain a physical distance of two

metres;

• Indoor religious services, rites, or ceremonies, including wedding services and funeral

services permitted at up to 15 per cent capacity of the particular room;

• Non-essential retail permitted at 15 per cent capacity, with no restrictions on the goods that

can be sold;

• Essential and other select retail permitted at 25 per cent capacity, with no restrictions on the

goods that can be sold;

• Outdoor dining with up to four people per table, with exceptions for larger households;

• Outdoor fitness classes, outdoor groups in personal training and outdoor individual/team

sport training to be permitted with up to 10 people, among other restrictions;

• Day camps for children permitted to operate in a manner consistent with the safety

guidelines for COVID-19 produced by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health;

• Overnight camping at campgrounds and campsites, including Ontario Parks, and short-term

rentals;

• Concert venues, theatres, and cinemas may open outdoors for the purpose of rehearsing or

performing a recorded or broadcasted concert, artistic event, theatrical performance or other

performance with no more than 10 performers, among other restrictions;

• Outdoor horse racing tracks and motor speedways permitted to operate without spectators;

and

• Outdoor attractions such as zoos, landmarks, historic sites, botanical gardens with capacity

and other restrictions