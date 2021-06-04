The local health unit reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in the District of Muskoka today(Friday) placing the district at 33 active cases.

Four cases, an 18 to 34 yr old female, an 18 to 34 yr old male, a 35 to 44 yr old male and a 45 to 64 yr old female, were added in Gravenhurst placing the town at nine active cases.

The remaining five cases, a female minor, a male minor, and three 35 to 44 yr olds one male and two females, were recorded in Lake of Bays which now stands at seven active cases.

In addition, the health unit removed one case from the count in Bracebridge and reassigned it to another region.

As of Friday, six cases remain active in Bracebridge, five in Huntsville, six in Muskoka Lakes and none in Georgian Bay.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit gave out just under 1000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Muskoka residents in the last 24 hours.

As of 2 PM on Friday 65 percent of residents in the District of Muskoka 18 and older have received their first shot of a vaccine.