Residents in the Simcoe Muskoka District born in 1961 or before can now book an appointment online to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The local health unit says those between the ages of 60 and 69 can book online at ontario.ca/BookVaccine as part of Ontario’s Phase two of its vaccination plan.

Other groups included in this phase are those in the highest-risk health condition category, followed later by the plus one high-risk category essential caregivers were eligible.

These individuals may be contacted directly by local hospitals or primary care providers in order to advise them on the details of how they can receive their first dose.

The highest-risk health condition category includes:

Organ transplant recipients

Stem cell (Hematopoietic) transplant recipients

People with neurological diseases in which respiratory function may be compromised (e.g., motor neuron disease, myasthenia gravis, multiple sclerosis)

People with cancers that affect the blood, bone marrow, and lymph nodes (Haematological malignancy) diagnosed less than one year ago

Kidney disease (defined by eGFR< 30).

High-risk health conditions include:

Obesity (BMI > 40)

Other treatments causing immunosuppression (e.g., chemotherapy)

Intellectual or developmental disabilities.

Additionally, as Simcoe Muskoka was identified yesterday as a hotspot, residents aged 50 years and olde will be eligible for vaccination through specific immunization clinics, which will be announced separately.

In Simcoe Muskoka, the province has identified the area of Bradford East as a “hot spot” priority community, based on ongoing higher rates of COVID-19 transmission, hospitalization and death.