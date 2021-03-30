Two men are on the loose after Bracebridge OPP report they were involved in a home invasion Tuesday morning.

Constable Samanta Bigley with the local detachment says police were called to a home on First Street, near Violet Street, in Gravenhurst around 4 AM. Two men had assaulted the homeowner as he was heading inside. The suspects forced the man into his home and continued assaulting him, but ended up leaving without taking anything.

Bigley says the first suspect is described as just over 6′ tall with a scruffy face and big ears. He is said to have been wearing a dark shirt with light-coloured jeans at the time of the incident. The other suspect is around 5’4″ with short dark hair and is clean-shaven. He was also wearing a dark shirt and jeans. The two fled the scene in a dark-coloured SUV.

The homeowner got a few cuts and bruises and was cared for at the scene.

If you have any information about what happened, you’re being asked to reach out to the Bracebridge OPP or to report it anonymously through Crime Stoppers.