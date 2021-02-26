The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) announced Thursday that you can now book an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine, as long as you’re eligible.

Leslie Gordon with SMDHU says you must have all the required information to sign-up for a vaccination appointment, or else you risk being turned away when you show up to where your shot is being administered.

“We will be making adjustments to our web pages to ensure the guide (on what is needed to register) is front and centre,” Gordon says. “We want to make sure no one misses the important information that could result in them being turned away at the clinic if they do not have the needed support information with them.”

Those currently eligible to get the COVID-19 within the Health Unit’s medical region are: adults 85 years or older, Indigenous adults 55 years and older as well as their adult household members, adult recipients of chronic home care, and very high priority frontline healthcare workers.