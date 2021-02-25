If you’re eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine, you are now able to sign up to get the shot through the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU).

Those eligible are: adults 85 years or older, Indigenous adults 55 years and older as well as their adult household members, adult recipients of chronic home care, and very high priority frontline healthcare workers. You can sign up through SMDHU’s website. Walk-in appointments are not available. You can also call the Health Unit at 1-877-721-7520.

Starting March 1st those eligible will be able to get vaccinated at the Active Living Centre in Huntsville and the Bracebridge Sportsplex.

“Not every location will run every day,” Health Unit officials say. “Pop-up clinics and additional locations will be added as the vaccine program rollout continues in the coming months. Mobile clinics also continue to provide immunization to those in community facility settings who need it the most and are unable to attend the fixed location clinics as well as other priority populations benefitting from outreach.”

“It is critical to the health of our residents that we move forward with our clinics providing immunization first to those who need it the most based on their risk of severe disease or on their likelihood of exposure to it as health care workers,” said SMDHU’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Charles Gardner. “The opening of our clinics is just the beginning. Over the months to come we will work through priority populations to provide vaccination to all adults who want it.”