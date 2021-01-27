Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

The active case count has gone down in Muskoka.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) reported no new cases locally Wednesday and with five more recoveries, it lowers the active caseload in Muskoka to 24.

The vaccine roll-out continues in SMDHU’s medical region with 394 administered in the last 24 hours. A total of 15,759 shots have been given since the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was made available locally.

There has been a total of 185 cases of the coronavirus in Muskoka with 158 recovering and three dying.

SMDHU has reported 40 new cases of the virus in Simcoe. That brings the total in the region to 5,056 with 3,767 recoveries and 131 people dying.