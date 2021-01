There are 2,662 new COVID-19 cases in Ontario.

Sixty-seven per cent of the new cases reported on Friday are in the hotspots around the GTHA, southern Ontario and Windsor-Essex.

Nearly 71,800 tests were completed over the last day.

Another 87 people have died across the province.

Per cent positivity, the percentage of tests coming back positive, is at 3.3 per cent.

That’s the lowest it’s been since December 13th.