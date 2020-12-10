Health-care and long-term care workers at two hospitals in Toronto and Ottawa will be among the first to receive the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province will begin inoculating the workers next week.

Ford says Ontario will begin receiving dozens of doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 in the next few days.

Health Canada approved the vaccine for use on Wednesday.

The federal government has said Canada as a whole will receive 249,000 doses of the vaccine by the end of December.