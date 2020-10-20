Earlier in the week, the Simcoe Muskoka Health Unit urged anyone going trick-or-treating to follow a set of rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and the Town of Bracebridge is now echoing that statement.

“Currently, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is recommending that this year Halloween trick or treating is optional,” the town says. “Families that want to be most cautious can choose no trick or treating, or handing out candy, and instead can celebrate with special activities in your own household such as a virtual costume contest, candy scavenger hunt, pumpkin carving, watching a scary movie or decorating your home.”

The Health Unit recommended that anyone feeling ill do not go trick-or-treating and only gather with people in your household. It’s also being suggested that you stick to going door-to-door outside only and not venture indoors to get treats.

If your costume has a mask incorporated with it, the Health Unit says a proper medical mask is also needed on top of it. They suggest getting creative and building your costume or your child’s costume around the medical mask.

If you’re just handing out treats, the Health Unit recommends using something that allows you to do so while staying six feet apart like tongs. They also suggest putting hand sanitizer out for kids and yourself to use. It’s also not recommended that you leave a bowl of candy out in front of your house.

“While we all want to celebrate with the ghouls and goblins this year, it is important to remember that we are in the midst of a second wave of COVID-19,” Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith said. “Cases continue to increase in many areas, as does the percentage of people tested who get a positive result. We have the ability to change the outcome, and it is imperative that we protect the health of our families, friends and neighbours during this time.”