Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Muskoka is seeing its highest daily case count of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 10 new cases of the virus on Wednesday, which adds to the already record monthly total for September and increases the total monthly case count to 22 for the district.

Overall, there have been 57 cases within Muskoka along with 38 cases recovered and one death.

Of the 10 new cases, five are in Huntsville, three are in Bracebridge, two are in Gravenhurst and one is in Muskoka Lakes.

The new cases come following the province’s announcement that they’d be expanding testing to 60 pharmacies across Ontario – including Huntsville’s Shopper Drug Mart.

Most of these cases are still under investigation, while two in Bracebridge are said to have been the result of close contact.

In all of Simcoe-Muskoka, there are now 835 confirmed cases of the virus – with 709 recovered and 38 deaths.

To view the SMDHU’s COVID-19 case count – you can head here.