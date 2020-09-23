COVID-19 testing will begin to be offered at select pharmacies throughout Ontario. Premier Doug Ford was in Huntsville this afternoon to announce that 60 pharmacies including the Shopper’s Drug Mart on King William Street will offer testing by appointment only. Testing will be available as of Friday.

“We rely on our pharmacists for our flu shots, prescriptions, and important health advice for ourselves and our families. It makes sense to engage them as key partners in delivering more COVID-19 testing,” said Ford. “I have to thank Shoppers Drug Mart, Rexall, and the independent pharmacies who have stepped up in a big way to help expand testing to more people in the province. With everyone pitching in, we are well on our way to reaching our goal of 50,000 tests a day and stopping the spread of COVID-19.”

All people wishing to get a test must not have any COVID-19 symptoms and will be fully screened before given the free test. As well Ford announced that saliva testing will begin at three hospitals in the Toronto area later this week, but Ford expressed his frustration with Health Canada’s slow movement of approving the tests saying, “All I am hearing is crickets from Health Canada.”

The new testing centres are part of the province’s plan to prepare for the second wave of COVID-19. The rest of the Fall Preparedness Plan is expected to be announced Thursday and Friday of this week.

Asked why he chose Huntsville to make the announcement the Premier said he always makes announcements in the 416 and 905, “I love Toronto, I’m a resident of Toronto, but the world does not revolve around Toronto, I gotta get up into the North into all sorts of regions…but I think everyone needs to see a little love.”

Ford added, “Full disclosure I love Huntsville.”