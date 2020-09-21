File image of an OPP cruiser. Image by Doug Crosse, MyMuskokaNow.com staff.

Police have charged an Oakville man for going nearly 100 kilometres over the speed limit.

Bracebridge OPP says last Wednesday, around 11 p.m. an officer was conducting speed enforcement on the northbound side of Highway 11, just south of Gravenhurst – when a driver approached at a very high speed.

Police say the driver was clocked in at 188 kilometres per hour, or 98 km/hr over the posted limit for the highway.

Following a traffic stop, police charged a 26-year old Oakville man with stunt driving.

His license has been suspended for seven days and his vehicle was impounded.