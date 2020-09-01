A campaign is underway in an effort to boost our local economy amid COVID-19.

The Muskoka Economic Recovery Task Force is working with partners in the region to help ensure a strong economic recovery for the District both during and beyond the pandemic.

As a result, Team Lead for the Task Force David Sword says they are launching a ‘Shop Local’ social media campaign to help support businesses over the fall season.

“We’re supporting business across Muskoka this fall with a ‘Support Muskoka’ campaign,” Sword said. “Participants can get a chance to win one of two gift cards on a weekly basis but it’s showing support for Muskoka businesses by shopping local.”

Sword notes residents and visitors can now support the campaign by posting photos at their favourite local businesses using the hashtags #ShopLocal #SupportMuskoka #MuskokaCares.

Meanwhile, the District says that you can follow the campaign’s weekly themes as it explores six ways to shop local and support Muskoka.

“Support for our local businesses has never been so important. With the help of our communities we have the power to strengthen the local economy,” District Chair and Chair of the MERTF John Klinck said in a press release. “The timing for this campaign is to help further strengthen the fall season and support our local businesses as we move into recovery.”

The six themes all share a common theme of gratitude and appreciation toward local business and frontline workers.

Sword says so long as the pandemic continues, they need to continue coming up with creative ways to stimulate the economy.

“We’re hoping that this campaign helps generate some local activity this fall. It’s difficult to say how long we’ll be in the COVID-period so, we’re looking at a bunch of initiatives that can extend the shoulder season into the fall and into the winter as well.”

For more information on the campaign, head here.