MUSKOKA, ON-Environment Canada has confirmed that cottage country has been placed under a severe thunderstorm warning and tornado watch.

Environment Canada said that at around 11:35 a.m., meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm that is capable of producing very strong wind gusts and heavy rain.

The main locations that will be impacted by this storm that is able to produce up to 120 kilometres an hour wind include Orillia, Midland, Gravenhurst, Bracebridge, Huntsville, and Algonquin Park.

If you see threatening weather approaching, take cover immediately and be advised that heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Damaging winds, large hail and intense localized rainfall is also possible and the government radar shows a tornado may be moving eastward through the region.

Environment Canada said that this is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation and if you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately by going indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows like a basement, bathroom, stairwell, or interior closet.

It is also advised that you leave your mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers, and other temporary or free-standing shelter and move to a more stable building if you can.

For more information, visit the Environment Canada website here.