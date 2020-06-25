The theft of gas has led to an investigation by Bracebridge OPP.
Police say they are investigating the theft of almost $250.00 worth of fuel from a gas station located on Highway 11 North in Gravenhurst back on June 22nd, around 2:30 p.m.
During the investigation, it was determined the license plate attached to the vehicle had been stolen from an Orillia address.
Police describe the suspect as a male with a shaved head, wearing grey shorts with black dots, a grey t-shirt with a red design and grey shoes and black socks.
The suspect was also wearing sunglasses and a medical mask.
The vehicle is a black Ford F-150 with garbage, recycle bins, and jerry cans in the box.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Bracebridge OPP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.