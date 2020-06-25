Police are asking for assistance locating this man. (photo via OPP)

The theft of gas has led to an investigation by Bracebridge OPP.

Police say they are investigating the theft of almost $250.00 worth of fuel from a gas station located on Highway 11 North in Gravenhurst back on June 22nd, around 2:30 p.m.

During the investigation, it was determined the license plate attached to the vehicle had been stolen from an Orillia address.

Police describe the suspect as a male with a shaved head, wearing grey shorts with black dots, a grey t-shirt with a red design and grey shoes and black socks.

The suspect was also wearing sunglasses and a medical mask.

The vehicle is a black Ford F-150 with garbage, recycle bins, and jerry cans in the box.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bracebridge OPP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.