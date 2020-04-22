More than half of Ontario’s positive COVID-19 cases have now recovered. The province’s Associate Chief Medical Officer says out of today’s 510 new cases, 475 are reported to be in long-term care facilities. Outbreaks at 20 homes have been cleared, with at least four new outbreaks reported over the past 24 hours. Dr. Barbara Yaffe says as of today, just under 2,000 residents and about 950 staff members in long-term care facilities have tested positive for the virus. Resident-deaths now total nearly 450 and one staff member. Dr. Yaffe says new actions are being taken to increase testing in these homes and include outbreak free facilities.

Meanwhile, Ontario has now tested the highest number of people for COVID-19 yet. In the past 24 hours, 10,361 have been done. According to the province`s Chief Medical Officer, we still have a way to go in terms of testing capacity, with the hope to reach 13,000 tests a day. Dr. Williams says Ontario’s rate of positive cases started at nearly 13-percent and now is just over seven percent. He says nevertheless Ontario has to go back to less than 100 to 200 new cases a day before public health measures can be loosened.