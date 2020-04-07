Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Ontario has added another 379 new cases of COVID-19. The total number is now 4,726.

There have been 153 deaths, that’s 21 more since yesterday.

Over 76,000 people have tested negative and 1,802 people have recovered.

Yesterday the province posted the lowest number of cases in a week, with 309 cases and the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health said that may be because public health rules of physical-distancing, limiting groups to less than five people, staying at home, self-isolation, and washing hands are starting to work.